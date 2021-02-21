Engineering student booked for sexual assault in Hyderabad

A cheating case was registered against a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a degree student at Rahmatnagar under Jubilee Hills police station limits.

According to the police, the accused Raju, an engineering student is said to have been forcing the victim to marry him for some time. Both are the residents of Karmikanagar near Rahmat Nagar.

On Friday, Raju invited the victim to his house on the pretext of a discussion and molested her. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl, the police registered a cheating case. An investigation is on.