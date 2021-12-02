Ensure 100% vaccination by Dec-end

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet Sub-committee on coronavirus and vaccines has instructed all the District Collectors to ensure cent per cent vaccination by December end. All the State departments, including Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Education and Health have been asked to coordinate to achieve the target.

The committee, headed by Health Minister T Harish Rao and members IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, conducted a virtual conference with districts authorities and reviewed the progress of vaccination. The Ministers said that the only way to prevent the spread of virus was by diligently following the norms of wearing a mask, regular sanitisation besides social distancing.

Adding that the government has been taking special measures to develop medical facilities at the field level, the committee directed the District Collectors to see that there were enough radiology labs, pathology labs, RT-PCR centres and extra beds in all hospitals besides allocating suitable land for the construction of new medical college buildings.