Entrepreneurship programme at MANUU

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University Industrial Training Institute (MANUU ITI) conducted a student orientation programme on entrepreneurship...

Gachibowli: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University Industrial Training Institute (MANUU ITI) conducted a student orientation programme on entrepreneurship under PMYUVA scheme run by Ministry of Skill and Development (MSDE) Government of India in collaboration with Association of Lady Entrepreneur (ALEAP) INDIA, on Monday.

Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Principal, Polytechnic and In-charge training and placement cell, MANUU in his opening remark advised the students to utilize the opportunity and come up with new innovative thoughts and ideas to become a young entrepreneur. Shweta Narayan, Nodal manager, PMYUVA scheme of MSDE gave brief description of the scheme.

She encouraged the students to take active part in one week entrepreneurship programme, going to be conducted after the orientation programme. Earlier, Dr Arshia Azam, Principal ITI-MANUU, welcomed the gathering and said MANUU ITI Hyderabad is having good infrastructure facility and is selected among 24 ITI's for this unique pilot project.

