EPFO urges members to link Aadhaar; extends date

Hyderabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said that to avail its online services EPFO members should link their KYC details. With the coming into force of the Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR will be allowed to be filed only for those members whose Aadhar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs, with effect from September 1 this year. This date has been extended till December 31.

Considering the concentration of establishments in remote localities and in areas affected by insurgency, frequent change in work sites of workers and other attendant constraints in establishments – beedi-making, building and construction and plantation industries (tea, coffee, cardamom, pepper, jute, rubber) time for mandatory seeding of Aadhaar in UAN for filing ECR has been extended.

The EPFO has appealed to all employers/members to utilise the same and seed Aadhaar number with the UAN to avail its uninterrupted services. Members can validate their Aadhaar with UAN through the online e-KYC facility available on member portal as well as UMANG App.