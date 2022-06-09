Errabelli Dayakar meets Telangana Sarpanch Association leaders, says no pending dues to Panchayats

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that almost all the funds have been paid to the gram panchayats in the state and any arrears of funds will be cleared immediately. He said the EGS material component arrears due from the Centre are Rs. 1140 crores and funds released by the state amounted to Rs 166 crore.



A meeting was held with the leaders of the Telangana Sarpanches Association at the residence of the ministers in Hyderabad on Thursday. Telangana State Sarpanch Welfare Association leaders Saudani Bhumanna Yadav, Sarpanch Sangh president Gudur Lakshminarasimha Reddy and general secretary Palakonda Pranil Chander discussed various issues with the minister. The Sarpanches demanded immediate payment of all pending bills. The Minister explained to them the details of those bills along with the evidence.

The minister further added that the arrears of roads will be paid as soon as the funds would be released by the Centre. The minister said the role of Sarpanches in rural development was amazing and assured that the issue of insurance would be taken to the chief minister's attention. He said there would be a wide-ranging meeting of serpents after the Palle Pragati. The leaders of the Sarpanch Association were satisfied with the minister's explanation.