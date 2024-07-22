Euphoric Congress continues celebrations of farm loan sop

Hyderabad: As part of ongoing celebrations for the farm loan waiver, party workers in the city expressed their gratitude to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu by performing the 'Palabhishekam' of their portraits near Charminar and distributing sweets to the public.

Led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, Congress leaders held celebrations near the iconic Charminar on Sunday. Senior Congress leaders, including Charminar InchargeMujeebullah Shareef, BahadurpuraIncharge P Rajesh, General Secretary Ch Srinivas, and all block and division presidents, participated in the event.

Later speaking to the media, Waliullah Sameer highlighted the significance of waiving crop loans amounting to Rs 31,000 crore for nearly 40 lakh farmers, calling it a historic occasion achieved within eight months of coming to power. "Congress delivered what it promised in its election manifesto. Just like waiving crop loans, the Congress government will fulfill all the promises it made to the people," he stated.

Sameer emphasised the multiplier effect of waiving crop loans, stating that relieved farmers would now have access to fresh loans from banks. Additionally, they would receive investment support through the RythuBharosa scheme, which provides Rs 15,000 annually. The Congress government's assurance to purchase the entire produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) would benefit farmers, leading to prosperity and ensuring a stable supply of agricultural produce in Hyderabad and other towns, preventing shortages and inflation.

He expressed gratitude to the CM for prioritising the waiving of crop loans and reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling all promises made to the people, including those in Old City. Sameer mentioned the announcement of a Rs 1.50 lakh crore investment for the development of the Musi Riverfront, which would boost economic activities and benefit Old City residents. He also noted that the metro rail project in the Old City would become a reality under the Congress government, with the foundation stone already laid and work commenced.