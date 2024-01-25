  • Menu
EVDM conducts mock drills

Hyderabad: In view of the frequent fire accidents occurring in Greater Hyderabad, the Director (EV&DM), GHMC, initiated awareness programmes and emergency evacuation drills by DRF teams in all six zones of GHMC to inculcate a sense of awareness on how to respond and escape during emergencies.

According to EV&DM, the DRF teams are conducting ‘Emergency Evacuation Drills’ at the most vulnerable spots/buildings like schools, hospitals, shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and banquet halls, where a large number of people gather for the drill.

As a part of mock drills, this week, the DRF teams conducted evacuation mock drills at five places, including Ratnadeep supermarket and Primo Furniture at Gowlidoddi, Gachibowli, Mangalya shopping mall, AS Rao Nagar, RS Brothers, Gaddiannaram, Saidabad, MPM Millennium Wajihuddin Estate Complex, Himayath Nagar, and D Mart, Khjanijiguda, Military Dairy Farm Road. The DRF teams also conducted 41 awareness programmes in 24 public places, seven shopping malls/showrooms, three schools, one hospital, and one theatre.

