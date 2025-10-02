  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Ex-minister Damodar Reddy passes away

Ex-minister Damodar Reddy passes away
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Former minister Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy, 73, passed away on Wednesday night. A five-time MLA, he worked as IT Minister in Dr YS Rajashekar...

Hyderabad: Former minister Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy, 73, passed away on Wednesday night. A five-time MLA, he worked as IT Minister in Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy Cabinet. He was first elected as MLA from Thungathurthi in 1985. He also represented Suryapeta constituency. He was admitted to AIG Hospital for treatment, where he passed away on Wednesday. His last rites will be performed in Thungathurthi on October 4. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled his death and recalled his services to the state and Nalgonda district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick