Ex-minister Damodar Reddy passes away
Hyderabad: Former minister Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy, 73, passed away on Wednesday night. A five-time MLA, he worked as IT Minister in Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy Cabinet. He was first elected as MLA from Thungathurthi in 1985. He also represented Suryapeta constituency. He was admitted to AIG Hospital for treatment, where he passed away on Wednesday. His last rites will be performed in Thungathurthi on October 4. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled his death and recalled his services to the state and Nalgonda district.
