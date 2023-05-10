  • Menu
Exclusive: Australia’s High Commissioner to India Berry O’ Ferrell spoke exclusively to the Hans India

He said, there are robust ties between the two countries and this relationship continues to flourish in several areas, including people to people contacts

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Berry O’ Ferrell, who is on a three-day visit to Hyderabad spoke exclusively to the Hans India about the strengthening relations between India and Australia.

He said, there are robust ties between the two countries and this relationship continues to flourish in several areas, including people to people contacts, he said education is emerging as a strong pillar in the cooperation between India and Australia. He further added the high commission is aiming to strengthen its ties with Telangana in various areas such as health, education, innovation and others.

