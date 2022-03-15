Executive trainee posts in NMDC

Hyderabad: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Hyderabad, has invited applications for filling up 29 executive trainee posts, through GATE 2021 score.

Posts are: electrical 6, materials management 9, mechanical 10, mining 4.

Eligibility: Pass in BE/BTech in concerned subjects with minimum 60 per cent marks. GATE 2021 valid score.

Age: Not more than 27 years as on date of application.

Pay: Rs 50,000 plus allowances per month. After completion of one year training, they will be appointed as assistant managers with pay of Rs 60, 000 to Rs 1. 8 lakh. Selection will be based on GATE-2021 merit score in the subject concerned, group discussion and interview. Applications are to be sent online by March 23. For details candidates may refer to website:https;//www.nmdc.co.in.