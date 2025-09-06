Exemplary show of devotion and unity at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh: Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: State BJP chief N Ramachander Rao offered prayers to lord Ganeh at Khairatabad on Friday. Amid vibrant celebrations and spiritual fervor, devotees thronged the Khairatabad Ganapati Mahotsavam to offer prayers to “Sri Vinayaka Swami, seeking blessings for prosperity, peace, and the overall development of Telangana. Among the visitors was a prominent public figure who paid homage to the towering idol and participated in the ceremonial rituals.”

He said that the Khairatabad Ganesh, known as India’s largest devotional center during Ganesh Chaturthi, continues to be a powerful symbol of faith and unity. Towering over devotees with grandeur and grace, the idol draws lakhs of pilgrims each year, transcending regional and cultural boundaries.

Speaking after the darshan, sharing on the social media handle X, he said,

“I sought the divine blessings of Sri Vinayaka Swami for the removal of obstacles and for the prosperity, peace, and development of our state. The Khairatabad Ganesh stands not just as a magnificent idol, but as a beacon of collective devotion and harmony.”

This year’s Mahotsavam has seen an even greater turnout, with devotees from across Telangana and neighboring states arriving to witness the majestic idol and participate in the pujas. The organizers have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth darshan, safety, and sanitation for all attendees.

The Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which changes in theme and design each year, is crafted with intricate detail and spiritual symbolism. It has become a cultural landmark, representing the deep-rooted traditions and evolving aspirations of the people.