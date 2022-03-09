Facilities upped for women staff at police stations: City CP

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand celebrated the International Women's Day at St Mary's College in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the official said, "Today, for the first time in the history of Hyderabad police, we have promoted a woman police officer to the rank of a Station House Officer (SHO). Apart from that we are also working to ensure that women get a lot of jobs in the police department. We believe that women police officers are better at policing than men police officers as they are natural caregivers and this aspect of them helps them see and analyse things in a different and a better way."

Stating that the State government had always given priority to law and order and safety and security of women, the Police Commissioner said the number of women police officers has grown since 2014.

The new police stations are constructed with an aim to provide various facilities to women staff like changing rooms, washrooms, feeding rooms etc. The planners of earlier police stations failed to consider these options and as a result, many women police officers had to face a lot of difficulties. But now, things have changed and 60 per cent of police stations have separate washrooms for women officers, whereas earlier it was only 20 per cent, he added.

"Apart from that, we have also given separate barracks for women officers and 25 per cent of police stations have the facility. We are bringing a revolution in policing and it can happen only if women police officers are promoted and encouraged. Also, it is very important that women police officers should come forward and take charge rather than stay behind," said the officer.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, the city police arranged a special movie screening of a Telugu movie, Bheemla Nayak, for 1,200 women police officers at a mall in Banjara Hills.