Faculty of Carnegie Mellon University to offer courses on AI at OU

Hyderabad: Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is set to offer courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Osmania University.

This was announced at the first meeting of the International Academic Advisory Committee organized by Osmania Foundation (OF) on Monday.

According to OF officials, during the meeting a three credit course in Artificial Intelligence will be introduced at the University College of Engineering and Professor Bhiksha Raj, School of Computer Science, CMU, Pittsburgh, USA will be mentoring the students.

The academia from USA resolved to contribute to Osmania University, their alma mater, in few areas, including – upgrading the teaching-learning methods to global standards; collaborating for research and raising funds; facilitating visiting faculty to float courses in the regular academics; conducting workshops to faculty and students during their visits to Hyderabad, and acting as mentors to faculty and students using the web platform created by Osmania Foundation.

Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University, said similar exercises would be conducted with alumni from academia from UK and other parts of the world. He also appealed to the deans and principals to fully utilise the services of the alumni to augment the teaching learning process on par with global standards.