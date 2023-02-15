Failures of BRS will lead to its defeat: Congress

Shadnagar: TPCC State General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar said that the Congress Party doesn't have to work hard to defeat the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party as the failures of the BRS government will only defeat them in upcoming assembly elections. Mandal party president Ashanna Goud presided over the meeting of party workers held at NH 44 in Shadnagar on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Veerlapalli Shankar gave directions regarding the padayatra programme to be conducted in Farooqnagar Mandal. Shankar said that the defeat of the BRS government is very clear as their failures are visible. He said that there is a good future for the Congress party in the constituency, and many people are showing interest in joining the party.

He assured the workers that the Congress party will not leave anyone behind. He called upon everyone to work like a soldier to make the padayatra program a grand success. Block Congress president Balaraju Goud, INTUC state secretary Raghu, town president Chennaiah, mandal vice presidents, MPTCs, sarpanches, and others attended the programme.