‘Fake news’ cause decline in Haj pilgrim numbers this year

Hyderabad: Haj pilgrims from the State witnessed a drop in numbers this year, raising concerns. So far 2,400 have cancelled, bringing down the number to less than 7,000 from over 9,000, after getting selected by the Telangana Haj Committee. The State authorities have attributed this to the fake news spread by social media.

Compared to the previous year where over 11,000 applications were received by the State Haj Committee, this year it received 9,061 applications. However 2,400 have cancelled, bringing down the number to 6,947. This has raised concerns, as the initial flights of pilgrims have already begun in April last week.

“Presently, around 2,400 have been cancelled and how many more are there we do not know. The reasons include extreme heat in Saudi Arabia, fear of getting crushed in stampede like situation, poor arrangements and increased anxiety amongst children who do not wish their parents to risk their lives,” informed official sources.

In 2024, a total of 208 Indian pilgrims died as per a report from the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs. These include eight from Telangana. The previous year’s Haj pilgrimage witnessed an unprecedented heat wave in Makkah, with temperatures soaring over 50 degrees celsius. This resulted in reported deaths of over 1,300 from pilgrims participating from different countries, mostly elderly.

However, the State Haj Committee has squarely put the blame on the social media in the State, which has allegedly gone overboard in reporting the issue. It has been pointed out that the social media has created panic amongst the aspiring Hajis in the past year, which caused discouragement to those who wish to join, particularly when the aspirants are aged. This has prompted a few to spend massive amounts of money and opt for private tour operators, promising comfortable and secure service throughout the pilgrimage. “Some of those cancelling have already paid initial installments to the committee and now they wish to get back their money. Mostly, extreme heat is cited as the reason,” said sources.

However, the State Haj Committee has promised that all the arrangements are made for hitch-free pilgrimage this time. Chairman of Telangana Haj Committee Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani said that the present government was taking all the precautions this year. “We are taking all the steps needed for the smooth pilgrimage of those leaving from Telangana and also those from neighbouring States who will be boarding the flight from Hyderabad.

Different groups have been formed of Khadimul Hajjaj (volunteers), maintenance, officers. We are monitoring the situation 24x7 with proper coordination on ground. We hope that fake news is not spread this time around. Those reporting on the events in Saudi Arabia must verify the facts before airing and act more reponsibly,” said the Chairman.