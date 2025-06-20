Fake overseas job racket busted, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, in collaboration with Lalaguda police, has successfully busted a fake job racket. Police have arrested two individuals who allegedly lured 11 victims out of Rs 35 lakh with false promises of jobs and visas abroad. Police arrested Naseem Banu (40), a housewife, and Syed Adil (23). Both accused reportedly have previous involvement in cases under the Emigration Act. Authorities seized nine Indian passports, five copies of visiting visas, and mobile phones from them. Two other individuals, Fathima and Rekha, are currently absconding.

According to police, the prime accused, Naseem, devised a plan to establish a consultancy centre for providing jobs and visas. She subsequently launched ‘World Wide Overseas Consultants’ (WWOC) at Tarnaka, Secunderabad, and employed outsourced staff, along with her sister Fathima, who is now absconding.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Task Force, stated, “She began advertising the consultancy on social media platforms like Facebook, offering seemingly affordable deals for obtaining jobs and visas abroad – to destinations such as Singapore, Australia, Russia, and Mauritius. Victims from Nizamabad District and Hyderabad City approached the consultancy, paid a total of approximately Rs 35,08,000, and submitted their passports for visa processing.”

After collecting the money, the accused reportedly failed to send the victims abroad or provide genuine visas. Instead, they issued fake visas and fabricated job offer letters. When victims demanded refunds, Naseem allegedly ceased communication, stopped responding to calls, and abruptly vacated her office.