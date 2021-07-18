Fake voters' issue: Eatala accuses officials of turning a blind eye

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Huzurabad bypoll Eatala Rajender has intensified his criticism against the ruling party and its leaders besides the officials allegedly working in favour of the TRS.

Speaking to The Hans India, the former Huzurabad MLA said that it was there in the open how the ruling TRS has been using every trick in the book to woo the voters resorting to all kinds of irregularities and threatening those suspected not supporting it.

Eatala alleged that the police officials in the constituency were acting like TRS party leaders and unleashing fear on those supporting him, besides purchasing the loyalty of voters by giving them a few thousands.

Adding that the ruling party was smitten by the fear of being ditched by the electorate, Eatala said the TRS leaders were resorting to all possible and illegal ways to woo the voters.

Making specific allegations, the former Health Minister said that the local authorities, including Revenue Divisional Officer, were not bothered about the fake voters' registration. This was, despite, credible pieces of evidence being presented to officials on how scores of voters were registered with a single residential address.

"We have decided to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India on how the official machinery in Huzurabad has been turning a blind eye to the fake voters' issue," he added.

Regarding his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Eatala said, "It was only a courtesy call as I could not get an opportunity to meet the Union Home Minister after joining the party.

So, along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party senior national and state leaders, I met Shah," he said.

Meanwhile, Eatala announced to go on a padayatra from July 19 to cover 350-km in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency to meet people and keep up the momentum and also to make sure that TRS does not make any inroads into his strongholds in the constituency.