Farmers' kin learn modern farming to reap profits

Rajendranagar: Express happiness on learning that the kin of farmers were coming forward to learn farm techniques, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said, "What could be more welcome than the trend wherein peasant community would get technical support from their own children in raising the crops henceforth."



Addressing a programme held on Monday at WALAMTARI (Water and Land Management Training And Research Institute), Rajendranagar, on the sideline of National Farmers Day, he said "Only the subsidies extended by the government would not ensure good yield in the farm sector. It is the legerdemain skills of the farmers that would fetch them the desired result and profit."

He said though the government was taking all measures to provide sufficient water for irrigation in the State, the large quantum of 1700 tmc Godavari water was getting wasted as it was gushing out directly into the sea.

Later, the Speaker felicitated a total of 33 students from different academic streams with certificates after they successfully completed three-month training programme organised by WALAMTARI Rajendranagar. These students having their own family fields in their respective villages, were taught about sustainable and profit-making agriculture techniques.

The main objective of the three-month training programme was to impart training about soil and water management to the youth who in turn would help the farming community learn most essential agriculture techniques to raise crops using water efficiently.

Students, most of them Intermediate, Diploma, Degree, Post Graduation, MSC, Mechanical and Civil Engineering students hailed from districts like Mahboobnagar, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Kodad, Jagtiyal, Achampet, Nagarkarnool, Wanaparthi, and Nirmal in Telangana and Kadapa and Vizag from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Director General WALAMTARI, Z Srinivas, Director of WALAMTARI Dr B Krishna Rao, chairman Water Management Forum (IEI) M Sham Prasad Reddy, Retd. Registrar PJTSAU Jalpati Rao, chairman TWRDV V Prakash Rao, president Karshak Sadhikarik Sanghtan Karunakar Reddy also spoke on the occasion.