Farmers seek probe into illegal registration of canal lands

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from Suryapet Collector Tejas Nandlal’s recent suspension of revenue officials and the filing of criminal cases against those involved in the alleged illegal registration of Nagarjuna Sagar canal lands, farmers from Suryapet district and other parts of the State are urging the Revenue Department to probe similar illegal registrations and take action against the officials concerned and those involved.

Even on Monday, farmers from Mallapur village lodged a complaint with Prajavani at the MPDO office, appealing to revenue officials to restore the canal that carries water from Rainakula tank to Devikunta by removing encroachments.

Several persons, including a few farmers, have allegedly indulged in such illegal activities across the state, particularly in other parts of Suryapet district and within the limits of Jajireddygudem mandal.

According to a farmer named Ramaiah (name changed) from Jajireddygudem mandal, such illegal registrations took place before the 2023 elections. Though these activities may appear simple, their consequences could be serious for farmers who gave lands to canals and the farmers who were near the canals. It is time for revenue officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into such illegal activities.

Another farmer, Venkataiah, said that several innocent farmers had approached revenue officials to remove from their records the portions of their lands that had been acquired for canals. However, fraudsters later entered the scene and managed to get the same lands registered in their names through different means, including gift deeds.

He said, “Neither revenue officials nor irrigation officials are least bothered about these developments. However, bad repercussions will take place when the persons involved in such illegal activities sell the canal lands to others, resulting in difficulties for neighbouring innocent farmers.”

The Irrigation Department had earlier planned to install solar panels on canal lands or grow trees under the Haritha Haram programme. However, neither plan has materialised so far, while the alleged illegal activities have continued.

A farmer from Miryalaguda, Appi Reddy, opined that if the government had installed solar panels on canal lands, the present power problem might not have arisen, as the Irrigation Department has lakhs of acres of land in its name.

“The state government should install solar panels to produce solar power or, at least, grow trees to face natural calamities like El Niño,” he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana has nearly 12.8 lakh acres of land associated with reservoirs, backwaters, canals and project infrastructure. However, revenue records should be cleansed by auditing such irregularities and punishing the culprits, whoever they may be, to ensure that such illegal activities do not recur in the future.

Otherwise, fraudsters will continue to receive Rythu Bharosa benefits from the government, causing difficulties for genuine farmers whose lands are located near canals and irrigation lands, a farmer named Ram Reddy from Suryapet district said.