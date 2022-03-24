Farmers should focus on oil palm cultivation: T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao today criticised that the opposition parties are resorting to falsehood and stalling development. He participated in some development programmes at Siddipet and said that the opposition parties have no eyes and are talking lies on development. In less time we built the Kaleshwaram project, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma and others and got water for farming activities and domestic use.

Though the State government built the irrigation projects, the opposition parties are indulging in the blame game of non-development. The BJP and the Congress leaders are sitting in Hyderabad talking about non-development in other areas, he charged.

The Minister urged the farmers to cultivate oil palm to get benefits. The government will set up an oil palm factory by spending Rs 100 crore to encourage the oil palm cultivation and production.

The farmers should focus on oil palm cultivation to get benefits by taking help from the government, he said.

Harish Rao said that the Centre should get all paddy stocks from the State which produced more due to completion of the irrigation projects. The Centre should not adopt double standards by denying our paddy while procuring the same from Punjab, he alleged. The State government will mount pressure on the Centre to procure our paddy, he said.