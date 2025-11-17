Farmers, workers set stage for mega Nov 26 stir

Hyderabad: Leadersof farmers' and workers' unions in Telangana have called for mass demonstrations and dharnas across district headquarters on November 26 to oppose what they described as "anti-farmer, anti-worker, and anti-people policies" of the BJP government in the Centre.

Addressing the media on Sunday at the Telangana Rythu Sangham state office, CITU State General Secretary Paladugu Bhaskar, Telangana Rythu Sangham General Secretary T Sagar, and Agricultural Workers’ Union General Secretary R Venkataramulu unveiled a poster announcing the upcoming protests. They urged farmers, agricultural labourers, and workers to participate actively to ensure the programme is a success.

The leaders demanded that the Union government fulfill the written assurances given to farmers on December 9, 2021. They called for a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the C2+50 formula, the reopening of mandis across all states, and a relaxation of moisture limits in paddy procurement from 17 per cent to 22 per cent. They pressed for a comprehensive loan waiver scheme, interest-free credit through NABARD, and strict regulation of microfinance exploitation.

The unions expressed their opposition to the privatisation of electricity and public sector enterprises, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Electricity Bill 2025, the free supply of 300 units of power to households, and the cancellation of smart meters. They also sought the restoration of fertilizer subsidies, curbs on black marketing, and recognition of water rights for all agricultural lands. The unions criticised free trade agreements, such as the Indo-Britain pact, demanded the withdrawal of import duty relaxations on cotton, and called for bans on crop imports during harvest seasons. They urged the declaration of floods and natural calamities as national disasters, compensation of Rs 1 lakh crore to affected states, and strict adherence to the 2013 Land Acquisition Act with enhanced compensation. Further demands included scrapping the four labour codes, restoration of the old pension scheme, filling 6.5 million vacant government posts, strengthening tribal rights under forest laws, and replacing the failed PM FasalBima Yojana with a public sector insurance scheme. Union representatives Mood Shoban and Ragiri Anjaneyulu also participated in the meeting, pledging support for the November 26 protests.