Features of Central Railways' Yatri App available in first phase activated

Hyderabad: To ease booking of E-cart at mainline stations and alerts on favorite trains and routes, Central Railway had come forward with 'Yatri' App.

Features of 'Yatri' App available in first phase was activated during the review meeting on safety and punctuality held by Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai last week. While the principal heads of departments and other divisional railway managers were present through weblink.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division gave a presentation of the "Yatri" app developed at zero cost as a part of non-fare revenue. Further more, Kansal appreciated the efforts of the Mumbai Division in developing this app for the benefit of passengers and announced a cash award of Rs 5000 for this initiative.

The app is now available on Android Playstore and iOS App Store. The users can download and access the app from these respective platforms. The features of Yatri App available in first phase include station wise amenities, allows booking of E-cart at mainline stations, setting alerts on favorite trains and routes.

Information about railway rules and penalties and railway emergency numbers are also available. Real time tracking of local trains will also be made available on the app in future. Central Railway is looking forward to raising the bar of digital services delivery and making the journey of commuters easier. This app has been developed under Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) initiative of Mumbai Division, Central Railway. Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway appreciated the initiative towards passenger convenience.