Felicitation to Commonwealth Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen 

Hyderabad: The students of the college gave warm welcome to Nikhat Zareen, a student of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology On Wednesday morning, MLRIT Educational Institutions Secretary, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and Principal Dr. K .Srinivasa Rao welcomed Nikhat. Later, more than a thousand students participated in the felicitation program arranged for Nikhat in the auditorium.

The students gave a warm welcome by chanting Jaiho Nikhat. On this occasion, MRIT Secretary, TRS Malkajigiri Parliamentary In-Charge Mari Rajasekhar Reddy said that he was proud to see Nikhat, who was born in an ordinary middle class family and won a gold in commonwealth games.

He said that success does not come easily to anyone and this World Championship and Commonwealth medal is the reward for ten years of hard work. Seeing Nikhat's inspiring career, he was given a free MBA seat earlier.

He said that every year 30 people are provided free education under sports quota in their college MLRIT and scholarship is provided under sports quota at a cost of 1.25 crore rupees. Nikhat thanked Chairman Laxman Reddy and Rajasekhar Reddy for their encouragement.she said that she is grateful for their encouragement. She said that girls are not less than boys. Nikhat said that today she came back to our college with the Commonwealth scheme as she promised to return to the college after winning a medal in the Commonwealth Games. Former National Badminton Coach Bhaskar Babu and Principal Dr. K Srinivasa Rao were present in this honor program. Faculty members and others participated.

