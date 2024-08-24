Fernandez Foundation launches centre for domestic violence victims

Hyderabad: The Fernandez Foundation, known for its commitment to women’s empowerment, launched the Raahat Crisis Centre in partnership with the Invisible Scars Foundation on Thursday. The inaugural event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India and Guest of Honour, Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and AP along with Dr Evita Fernandez, chairperson and MD of Fernandez Foundation and special invitees in attendance.

Speaking at the launch, Christina Scott said, “Supporting women and girls is at the heart of the UK’s international work. Our focus for gender equality is guided by the 3Es – ‘Educating girls, Empowering women and girls, and Ending gender-based violence’. The Centre will ensure survivors of domestic violence can safely access the support they need for their well-being and help them reach their full potential, a fundamental right for all.”

Spearheaded by Dr Maimoona Ahmed, a senior obstetrician at Fernandez Hospital and supported by Ekta Verma, founder of Invisible Scars Foundation, Raahat Crisis Centre will serve as a guiding light for survivors of domestic violence and abuse, ensuring they have access to the resources and care they need to rebuild their lives.