Fervour marks Bakrid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, was celebrated with religious fervour across the state on Sunday. A large number of Muslims braving inclement weather offered special prayers in various mosques and Eidgahs.



In Hyderabad, major congregations were witnessed at Mir Alam Eidgah, Qadeem (old) Eidgah, Madannapet, Mecca Masjid, Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank, etc. This was the first Eid without any Covid restrictions after 2 years.

They carried their own prayer mats and plastic sheets to accommodate themselves on the soggy grounds and umbrellas to protect themselves from continuous rain. A majority of Muslims attended the prayers at the local mosques in the neighbourhood as early as 6.30 am keeping in view the other tasks related with festival. Many people were seen rushing to their houses after prayers to complete the task of sacrifice and offering of 'Qurbani' of sacrificial animal. Khateeb of Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi led the Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah. Several important personalities and dignitaries of the community and senior officials of the Minorities Welfare department attended the prayers.

There was a last-minute rush to buy sheep, rams, goats and cattle for sacrifice. The Eid, to be celebrated till Tuesday, provides employment for several butchers who have come to the city from adjoining districts of Vikarabad, Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Sanga Reddy to cash upon the demand. The police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace in the city. Police pickets are deployed at all sensitive places and patrolling is being done especially in the areas where the state festival Bonalu is also celebrated. The senior officials are monitoring the activity in the city from the command and control center and the DGP office.

'Fiest of the Sacrifice'

Eid-ul-Adha is also considered as the 'Fiest of the Sacrifice'. The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. To mark this occasion, Muslims re-enact Prophet Ibrahim's obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, ox, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy.Eid is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another.