Fight against BJP continues, says BRS MLC

Hyderabad: Stating that the party leaders had nothing to do with the Delhi Liquor scam, the BRS MLC T Bhanu Prakash on Thursday said that the party leaders would not fear no matter how many charge sheets the BJP leaders get filed against them.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhanu Prakash said that the party would continue its fight against the Centre's anti-people policies no matter how many difficulties the BJP tries to create.

The BRS leader lashed out at BJP leader Etela Rajender for targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on loans. Bhanu Prakash said that the BJP leader was talking about loans, but he was forgetting that he was the finance minister all these years. The BJP leader talks about loans taken by the State government but fails to mention Rs 14 lakh crore loan taken by the BJP government at the Centre.

Bhanu Prakash said that the internal rift between the BJP leaders was making Rajender frustrated. He questioned the BJP leader how much funds he had got for the Huzurabad constituency after joining BJP. Did he bring any Union Minister to his constituency, asked Bhanu Prakash? He also asked where these criticisms go when he had purchased the assigned land? He said that the budget by the BRS governmentwould benefit poor people of the state.