Film actor Mohan Babu knocks High Court doors. Requests for anticipatory bail

Hyderabad: Veteran film Actor Mohan Babu filed an anticipatory bail petition in journalist attack case in the Telangana High Court on Friday. He was seeking exemption from the arrest in the attempt to murder case booked against him at a police station in Hyderabad.

Mohan Babu appealed to the court to give instructions to the police not to conduct further investigation.

It is known that Mohan Babu assaulted the reporters who were waiting at his residence to cover the news of intensified family disputes two days ago. One journalist of a TV news channel recieved injuries on his head and admitted to hospital.

Mohan Babu tendered unconditional apology to the journalists through a audio message on Thursday and also questioned the journalists community for entering his house without his permission.