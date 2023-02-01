Fire breaks out in godown in Jeedimetla's industrial area

Hyderabad: Major fire broke out at a godown in Jeedimetla industrial area in the city on Tuesday night. Two workers engaged in the godown died in the fire mishap.

Police said that the incident took place when a drum containing chemical substances blasted in Gampla Basti area in the industrial zone. One person died on the spot and another one succumbed to the fire injuries while undergoing treatment.

Fire Tenders pressed into the service to douse the flames emanated from the godown. People residing around the fire accident area have been shifted to safer places. The Clues teams launched a probe to find the chemical substance in the drum which was the highly inflammable. Police suspected the godown owner was selling prohibited chemicals without any valid licence.