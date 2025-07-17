Fire mock drill conducted at TGICCC towers to test emergency preparedness

Hyderabad: With an objective to demonstrate the emergency preparedness protocol to respond to fire-related incidents, a comprehensive fire mock drill was conducted at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Banjara Hills on Wednesday with the different departments.

The building has state-of-the-art firefighting systems with advanced Building Management System (BMS) where automatic lift circuit braking systems, etc., are present. The exercise commenced with the activation of the fire alarm system and announcements over the Public Address System (PAS) across the floors in all Towers of the building.

A simulated fire incident was reported on the 17th floor of Tower-A at around 3 pm. Accordingly, as per SOP, all lifts were deactivated, and all the 830 occupants of the TGiCCC Towers were immediately evacuated by designated Fire Marshals and Assistant Fire Marshals in each floor using the staircases and gathered at the designated Assembly Point at Ground Floor (TGiCCC lawns near the National Flag Post).

During the mock drill, emergency departments like Fire Services, Police (L&O, Traffic), Revenue, HYDRAA, Medical & Health, TGSPDCL, HMWS&SB, responded promptly within a short notice and reached the spot. The exercise highlighted the importance of inter-agency coordination and rapid response in mitigating risks during emergencies.

Following the successful evacuation, a de-briefing session was held at the Assembly Point. Sandeep Shandilya, Director, EAGLE (Anti Narcotic Bureau) emphasized the need for active participation of employees in self-evacuation during emergencies.

VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director TGiCCC, appreciated the coordinated efforts of all participating emergency departments and staff of the building. The Director also briefed the Fire Marshals and Asst. Fire Marshals of each floor and directed them to use all fire safety equipment properly during emergencies. On the fire safety systems available in the buildings and advised all the staff members to be aware of these systems including importance of the refugee area, etc.,” he highlighted.

A consolidated performance report of the mock drill, along with photographic and video documentation, has been compiled by the TGiCCC. The insights drawn will be utilized to refine SOPs, enhance training, and ensure robust disaster response mechanisms across the state.

This drill was conducted following a previous mock drill on June 9 and comprehensive training for Fire Marshals and Assistant Fire Marshals on June 20.