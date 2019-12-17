Fire staff rescue kid stuck in lift at Abids

Abids: Fire Services staff rescued two boys stuck in an apartment lift at Abids on Monday. On Sunday midnight, Mohammad Khasinullah, a three-year old boy, got stuck in the lift of Mahesh Apartment located on Chapel Road.

As attempts to open lift door failed, family members called fire services. Fire service staff led by fire man P Nagaiah and comprising Srikanth, Rahul, Rajagopal and Venkat rushed the spot and started the rescue works.

They forcibly opened lift door using special equipment and rescued kids from the lift. The family members heaved sigh of relief and thanked fire staff for the timely rescue.