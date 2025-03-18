First all-party meet in TG resolves to chalk out action plan against delimitation

Hyderabad: The main opposition parties – BRS and BJP boycotted the first all-party meeting on delimitation of constituencies held here on Monday that resolved to hold a series of meetings and chalk out an action plan to fight against the Centre on the injustice that would be meted out to South India.

State Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress senior leader K Jana Reddy sought the opinions and views from the leaders of Congress, CPI, CPM, AIMIM and Republican party of India, who attended the meeting.

Bhatti said that a series of all party meetings will be held in the coming days to prepare a strategy to fight against the Union government on the delimitation of the Parliamentary constituencies in the South India particularly in Telangana state. He said that the participants in the meeting expressed their views and asserted that a protracted struggle would only save the Southern States from injustice in the delimitation process.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed the opinion that a unanimous resolution should be adopted in the Legislative Assembly opposing the delimitation of constituencies on the basis of population and sent to the Centre. Senior leader Jana Reddy opined that the same policy should be continued for some time without causing unrest in the country.

State government advisor K Keshava Rao said that the delimitation of constituencies should be postponed until a scientific decision is taken.

CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao and CPM State Secretary John Wesley demanded that the number of seats should be increased in the southern states in line with the increasing percentage of seats in the North. The leaders who attended the all-party meeting felt that this was a preliminary meeting and that extensive discussions and programmes should be held on this issue in the coming days. They also said that the parties are ready to implement any decision taken by the all-party committee opposing the delimitation of the constituencies.