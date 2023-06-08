First batch of Haj pilgrims from Telangana depart from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The first batch of 150 Haj pilgrims of Telangana State were given a warm farewell at Haj House in Nampally on Wednesday with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali flagging off the first bus amidst a gathering of dignitaries, including Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Mohammed Saleem, and renowned scholar Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and others.

First batch of Haj pilgrims from Telangana left for the pilgrimage from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. According to the Telangana State Haj Committee, a total of 150 pilgrims left for Jeddah by a special flight of Vistara Airlines at 10.15 am.

The pilgrims boarded the buses amid chanting of the special prayer called Talbiyah. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Haj House as scores of relatives, friends and well-wishers bid adieu to the pilgrims.

Officials said this year nearly 7,000 pilgrims, including pilgrims from some districts of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra would depart from Hyderabad Embarkation point.

The Haj Committee made all the arrangements, including food and accommodation for the pilgrims who had reached there from various districts of Telangana.

The Haj camp, which began on June 5, will continue for 18 days. Various departments provided services like vaccination, passport distribution, customs clearance, baggage screening and provision of currency exchange under one roof. Boarding passes for the pilgrims were also issued at Haj House.

Vistara Airlines will operate a total of 46 Haj flights from Hyderabad till June 22. Three Haj flights will be operated daily from June 8.

Mohammed Saleem along with members of State Haj Committee personally supervised the arrangements minutely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. They bid send off to the pilgrims at the tarmac before pilgrims boarded the special flight. Later they flagged off the plane before takeoff.