First complete Old City stretch, then take up Metro Phase 2: MIM

Hyderabad: The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has demanded the government to start the second phase of Metro Rail only after completing the 6-km stretch in the Old City. Speaking on the discussion on budget in the Assembly, AIMIM member Moazam Khan said that the government is talking of expanding Metro Rail to the airport but the 6-km stretch in the Old City from MGBS to Falaknuma is still pending. The government should at least start the works now and should think of a second phase only after completing the Old City stretch," he said. He urged the Transport Minister to stop plying old buses and bring mini-electrical buses in the Old City. The MIM member also questioned the government for delay in releasing funds for the MMTS, which is the main reason for the slow pace in the starting the second phase.

The MIM member questioned about the delay in completion of the Charminar pedestrianisation project. "The government has been talking about the pedestrianisation project since I became MLA in 2004, but still this is not completed. The only thing they do in the name of the project is to remove hawkers from the Charminar area. When will it be completed," questioned Moazam Khan. He also wanted the government to take up repair works in Mecca Masjid in the wake of ensuing Ramzan month starting in mid April. He said that on the lines of temple development funds, the government should provide funds for the beautification of dargahs like Jahangir Peer, Yousufain and others. He wanted the government to renovate Osmania hospital and take up construction of another at the open space near the hospital. He wanted the government to step up Covid testing in the wake of an increasing number of positive cases in the State. Moazam Khan said that the government had promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims and provided to 6.8 lakh families but there are still many waiting for this support.

