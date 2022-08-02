Flash protest by NIMS staff troubles patients 

Hyderabad: Patients visiting the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) faced inconvenience on Monday following the flash protest by its administrative staff.

The staff protested on the premises demanding a hike in salaries as promised by the management. The staff alleged that the promise has not been fulfilled. The staff stopped issuing the outpatient tokens leading to inconvenience to patients. The employees said they were taking up peaceful protest for the last four months and were promised enhanced salaries, but it was not fulfilled.

Patients had a tough time as many came with prior appointments for undergoing tests. D Sanyasi Rao, an attendant of a patient from Odisha, said he had come for a brain test for his mother.

"I came here on Thursday; we were asked to come on Monday. Today I came here at 6 am as per the appointment, but now they are not giving tokens because of the strike. I can understand the staff can go for protest, it is their right but it should not be at expense of patients. I am clueless about the circumstances because it is important for timely tests for completing treatment," said Rao.

The staff called off the protest temporarily after they got an assurance from the management that their issues would be brought to the notice of the concerned officials. According to officials, NIMS director K Manohar was on leave. He is expected to join duty on August 6. The hospital superintendent told the staff that they cannot take a decision in the absence of the director. With this the staff called off the protest and started issuing tokens for patients.