Flood-Hit Yakutpura Residents Voice Frustration During MLA Jaffar Hussain’s Visit

During his Thursday visit to rain-stricken regions near Moula ka Chilla local residents confronted Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain heckled from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen with backlash because their frustration grew.

Heavy Telangana rains political backlash on Thursday caused severe flooding in Yakutpura’s Madina Colony alongside Moula Chilla and connected neighborhoods which resulted in political criticism and public outcry.

Without any GHMC staff present, residents of Moula Ka Chilla took matters into their own hands and entered the nala to clear the water blockages.

It is reported that the AIMIM MLA Jaffar Hussain went to examine the damage after local residents swore at him about the issues.

At some point that local party members attempted to intimidate the people of the rain-hit areas Hyderabad, the latter became angry and shouted at the local leaders before the MLA, claiming they didn't care about solving the problems of the public.

The MLA was later taken away through his security.

The AIMIM leader controversy MLA was later informed that the GHMC is taking on the broadening Nala and that the huge project is a taking job. The official said that the top officers had already visited the area earlier and promised that they would speed up the work.