Focus on 50: KCR advises corrective measures to curb anti-incumbency and internal squabbles

MLAs under scanner

Vikarabad MLA Metuku Anand, Kodada MLA Mallayya Yadav, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon), B Shankar Naik (Mahboobabad), Ch Dharma Reddy (Parakala), B Harshvardhan Reddy (Kollapur) and Rasamai Balakishan (Manakonduru)

Hyderabad: Despite public posturing that neither Congress nor BJP can defeat them and that BRS would be back in power for third consecutive term, the pink party internally feels that it will have to put in hard work in at least 50 seats.

It may be mentioned here that party president K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president K T Rama Rao during party meetings had cautioned the legislators that they would get tickets depending upon their performance as per the survey reports. If their performance was not good, they would be replaced. It is learnt that the survey reports had indicated that the party needs to take corrective measures in about 50 seats where it was facing factors like anti-incumbency and internal squabbles.

“Most of these 50 Assembly segments are said to be in old Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahbubnagar districts and Greater Hyderabad limits, including old Rangareddy district,” a senior BRS leader said. The worrying factor was that the party needs to win the confidence of the people as some were facing allegations of corruption and poor developmental works and implementation of welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, and Aasara pensions.

It is said that Vikarabad BRS MLA Metuku Anand, Kodada MLA Mallayya Yadav, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy (Jangaon), B Shankar Naik (Mahboobabad), Ch Dharma Reddy (Parakala), B Harshvardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Rasamai Balakishan (Manakonduru) among others were facing people’s ire due to various local factors.

On the top of it, there are group politics which threaten to affect the winning chances of these candidates.



Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and his ‘bete noir’ MLC P Mahendar Reddy have locked horns. Similarly, MLA T Rajaiah made certain comments on the caste of MLC Kadiam Srihari which led to embarrassment for the party.

At the ground level, BRS feels that the Congress party could give a tough fight in South Telangana districts and old Warangal district. The BJP feels that it is strong in Assembly segments under the GHMC limits.

It may also have to face a challenge from constituencies of Congress leaders like R Damodar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and to some extent K Jana Reddy in their respective assembly segments.

In the backdrop of this situation, the party president KCR is said to be assessing the survey reports and other inputs from other agencies and is also obtaining ground reports before taking a final decision on whether to retain the sitting candidates or not.