Focus on sunrise sectors welcome: Jayaprakash Narayan

Hyderabad: Lok Satta founder-president Jayaprakash Narayan on Tuesday tweeted "Capex rise with fiscal prudence is the best feature. Reducing tax litigation, focus on sunrise sectors, climate change and urban management are welcome. A great opportunity was squandered in health sector; viable universal healthcare should have been rolled out.

"Other areas neglected: rule of law (police, forensics, prosecution, courts, dispute resolution); small town development to promote in urbanisation (urban poverty is a growing challenge); direct transfer of resources to local governments (our federation stopped at States),"

"Is this not a betrayal?"

Former MLC K Nageswhar tweeted "Salaried middle classes have been strongly supporting Modi and his party since 2014. No mention of personal income tax in the budget speech. Is this not a betrayal?"