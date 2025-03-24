Foodies flock to eateries to tickle their taste buds

Hyderabad: As Ramzan nears its end, Hyderabad transforms into a paradise for food lovers. The city’s streets come alive with the aromas of iconic dishes, drawing eager crowds to break their fast with a grand feast. From Hyderabadi Dum Biryani to the season’s specialty, Haleem, the culinary spread leaves food lovers spoiled for choice. Kebabs, Tala Hua Gosht, Mutton Marag, Malai Paya, Warqi Paratha, and the famed Pathar-ka-Gosht take centre stage, attracting hundreds of food enthusiasts.

Markets and food stalls remain vibrant throughout the night, pausing briefly after Sehri (pre-dawn meal) before resuming the hustle. The Old City’s lanes, especially around City College, Hussaini Alam, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Malakpet, and Banjara Hills, turn into a gastronomic carnival. Families and friends gather, savoring a variety of slow-cooked, grilled, and roasted delights.

Sehri features hearty Bagara Khana and Keema, while Iftar boasts a rich spread, including Kebabs, Laccha Paratha, Haleem, and Arabian Ghava. As the clock strikes 7 PM, food hubs overflow with people indulging in favorites like Tangdi Kebab, Boti Kebab, Shami Kebab, Seekh Kebab, Mutton Kebab, Malai Kebab, Reshmi Kebab, Pathar-ka-Gosht, and Mutton Marag.

For two decades, Mohammed Amjad of Al-Farooj Sonu Kebabs has been serving mouthwatering delights. “More people are dining out than ever, including non-Muslim families enjoying our gosht and kebabs,” he shared. The trend of dining out has surged, fostering a sense of unity over shared meals.

Akhlaq Ahmed, a devoted foodie, remarked, “Ramzan brings exclusive dishes we can’t resist—especially kebabs and Pathar-ka-Gosht.” Anita Neelam echoed the sentiment, highlighting the diversity of offerings, from traditional vegetarian fare to exotic non-vegetarian delights. “Even veg-Haleem has found its place on the menu!” she noted.

Certain eateries have gained legendary status. Al-Akbar’s Chicken 65, Shahran’s Seekh Kebabs, Royal’s Fish, and Nayab’s Malai Paya and Keema-Gurda-Kaleji remain top choices.

Al-Farooj in Hussaini Alam serves a famed Mutton Marag and Pathar-ka-Gosht, while Tolichowki’s kebabs continue to be crowd favorites.

As Hyderabad basks in the spirit of Ramzan, its food scene becomes an unparalleled celebration – bringing together people, traditions, and flavours that linger long after the month has passed.