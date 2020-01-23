Footpath encroachers spark traffic jams

Domalguda: The commuters travelling through road opposite the GHMC office near Tank Bund are facing a lot of traffic issues.



The pedestrians alleged that the prime reason for the traffic congestions was footpath encroachment. "With the footpath being occupied by encroachers the pedestrians are forced to walk on the road which causes a hassle for motorists as well as for the pedestrians," shares M Srinivas, a local.

"Though being right opposite to GHMC head office, no official is concerned to take up the issue and streamline traffic. We have intimated the EVDM department and are waiting for their response," he added.