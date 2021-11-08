Foreign currency worth Rs 13 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

The CISF intelligence team on Monday seized foreign currency from a passenger heading to Dubai from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The passenger identified as Syed Kaleed was travelling to Dubai with the currency of Saudi Arabia (65 thousand Saudi Riyal). He was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force who seized the currency and took the passenger into custody. The passenger is being questioned.



On March 24, a passenger was caught by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Hyderabad airport. The officials seized foreign currency in various denominations which are equivalent to Rs 1.3 crore. He was travelling to Dubai from Hyderabad.

