Forgery scandal rocks RR dist; plots sold with fake signatures

Rangareddy: A shocking forgery scandal has come to light in Siddapur under Kothur mandal, involving the fraudulent sale of plots with forged signatures. The incident came to light following a complaint lodged by the owners of Mary Suvarnabhumi Resorts, revealing a web of deceit and financial misappropriation.

Shadnagar police, in a swift response to the complaint, launched an investigation, sending the alleged forged signatures to the forensic lab for examination. The results confirmed the authenticity of the suspicions, conclusively establishing the signatures as fraudulent.

Subsequently, Shadnagar police apprehended the primary suspect, Manchala Sai Sudhakar, on December 21, 2021. The second accused, Kalyan Chakraborty, who had been on the run for three years, was finally arrested in Vijayawada on Friday(February 9).

Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Narayan Reddy disclosed the case details in a media conference held at the Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office. According to the statements made during the conference, Manchala Sai Sudhakar and Kalyan Chakraborty, acting as directors of Mary Suvarna Bhoomi Resorts, were implicated in the forgery scheme.

The complaint, filed by K. Rojarani of Mary Suvarna Bhoomi, alleged misappropriation of funds through the fraudulent sale of plots bearing fake signatures. The police, upon registering the case, initiated legal proceedings leading to the arrests of the accused.

Both Manchala Sudhakar and Kalyan Chakraborty face charges under Sections 420, 406, 468, 467, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for their involvement in the forgery and financial fraud. Following his arrest, Viru resigned as director and filed a complaint against the accused at the Kothur police station, leading to further legal action.

With cases registered at both Shadnagar and Kothur police stations, the accused have been remanded into custody pending further investigation. Authorities involved in the case include Shadnagar ACP Rangaswamy, Shadna Town CI Pratapa Lingam Narasimha Naik, SS Sarath Kumar Narasimha Naik, Karunakar Yadagiri, and others.