Former Chief Secretary S V Prasad , wife fall prey to Covid

Hyderabad: Former Chief Secretary of combined Andhra Pradesh S V Prasad and his wife Lakshmi succumbed to coronavirus at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

The 1975 batch IAS officer was admitted to hospital two days ago along with his wife. Prasad was appointed Chief Secretary in 2010 when K Rosaiah was the Chief Minister. He served in the post for two years. Popular as a suave and soft-spoken person in bureaucratic circles, Prasad served as the Principal Secretary during the tenure of several Chief Ministers, including N Janardhan Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Rajashekhar Reddy.

Prasad, who began his career as Sub-Collector of Nellore district, later served as Collector of Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts. During his 36-year-long career, he headed many key departments. Known as a non-controversial officer, he also served as the Vigilance Commissioner. Cont'd on Page 7