Former watchman and associates held for robbery

Hyderabad: In a coordinated operation, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force Secunderabad Zone and Lalaguda Police have busted a robbery gang, arresting three individuals from Andhra Pradesh. The police confiscated gold ornaments weighing 28.8 grams and mobile phones, with a total estimated value of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurrappagari Mahesh, Chinnakotla Pavan Kumar Bavanna, and Geeju Surendra, all residents of the Sri Sathya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh.

The trio was involved in a violent robbery at the residence of Sharath Naresh in Arihant Sadan Apartment, East Marredpally. During the commission of the offence, the suspects forcibly confined and assaulted the victim before robbing her of gold ornaments weighing approximately nine tolas.

Police seized an 18.15-gram gold beads chain, a 3.15-gram gold finger ring, and a 7.25-gram gold bangle, all weighing a total of 28.8 grams with a market value of Rs 4.5 lakh. Investigations revealed that Mahesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh, had worked as a watchman at the same apartment complex from October 2021 until May 2024.

Familiar with the entry and exit timings of the residents, he plotted the robbery with his associates, Pavan and Surendra, to meet personal expenses. On 21 January, Mahesh and Pavan entered the third-floor flat and threatened the complainant with dire consequences before fleeing with her jewellery. Surendra awaited them in Secunderabad, after which the group escaped to Karnataka to share the spoils and disperse.

DCP Secunderabad Zone Rakshitha K Murthy stated that five special teams were formed to track the gang. Acting on reliable intelligence and technical surveillance, officers apprehended the suspects near Secunderabad Railway Station in the early hours of 27 January. Criminal records indicate that Mahesh was previously involved in two kidnapping cases registered at Karkhana police station in 2024, while Pavan was linked to a 2019 murder case in Bengaluru. The prompt action by the city police has ensured the recovery of the stolen property and the detention of habitual offenders. All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues to verify if they were involved in similar offences across the city.