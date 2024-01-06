Formula E announces cancellation of Hyderabad e-Race 2024

The Formula E-race that was to be held in Hyderabad has been cancelled. The fourth round of E-Race Season 10 is scheduled to be held on February 10 in Hyderabad. However, the organisers of the Formula One race have announced that the race will be cancelled. The administrators said that the municipal department of the Telangana government has violated the host city agreement made on October 30 last year.

The formula E that announced the cancellation of the race said that notices have been issued municipal department for breach of contract.

The agreement was made between the previous Telangana government and Formula. The cities where the season 10 races will be held are Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin, Monaco and London. This season will start from 13th January. The first race will be held in Hankook, Mexico.