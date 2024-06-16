One dead and nine injured in a road accident at Nitapudi in Sattenapally

  • Menu
A devastating road accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Nitapudi, Sattenapalli mandal, involving a Morning Star Travels Bus and a stationary lorry.

A devastating road accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Nitapudi, Sattenapalli mandal, involving a Morning Star Travels Bus and a stationary lorry. The collision resulted in the death of the bus cleaner, identified as Manikantha (24), while nine others sustained injuries.

The bus, carrying 30 passengers from Bapatla to Hyderabad, collided with the lorry, leading to the tragic incident. Upon receiving the news, police officials immediately rushed to the spot, where they shifted Manikantha's body to the hospital for postmortem examination. The injured individuals were also promptly transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident to determine the cause of the collision. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

