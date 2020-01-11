Foundation course for Secretariat staff concludes

Jubilee Hills: The Foundation Course for 51 directly recruited Assistant Section Officers (ASOs) for Telangana Secretariat, which commenced on December 16th, 2019, concluded at Dr MCR HRD Institute here on Friday.

Adhar Sinha, Special Chief Secretary (GAD), Govt. of Telangana, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function on Friday, said that the ASOs, who initiate the files, play an important role in the nature and quality of governance. "While the officers at the higher rungs of the administrative hierarchy are important in their own right, the ASOs, through their competence and commitment, can contribute immensely to the development trajectory of the State," he stated.

B P Acharya, Special Chief Secretary to Govt. of Telangana and DG of Dr MCR HRD Institute, said that files should not be treated as mere pieces of paper as they impact the lives of a huge number of people, especially those who belong to weaker sections of society. He, therefore, advised the ASOs to process the files with a humane touch, rather than in a mechanical fashion, and solve the problems of people at large, and thereby contribute their optimum best to achieving the dream of Bangaru Telangana.

Adhar Sinha presented awards to the participants for their meritorious performances. He also presented course completion certificates to the ASOs. Earlier, Dr S M Nabi, Director (Training), welcomed the gathering and presented a report on the course. Harpreet Singh, ADG of the institute, proposed a vote of thanks. A Ashok Kumar, ADG of the Institute, V Subramani, Deputy Secretary, GAD (Single Unit), and S Appa Rao, OSD, GAD Services, Telangana Secretariat, were also present at the valedictory function.