Four killed as speeding truck rams into a DCM at Rangareddy
Highlights
- It is believed that the four people, the daily wagers were boarding a DCM at the time of mishap
- The injured have been shifted to the hospital
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, four persons died and two sustained grievous injuries after a lorry reportedly rammed into a DCM. This incident took place at Adibatla in Rangareddy on Tuesday morning.
According to the sources, the victims were boarding a DCM on the Turkayamjal road in Adibatla when a speeding lorry loaded with cement rammed into the DCM from behind.
The four daily wagers sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. On information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.
A case is registered and an investigation is underway.
