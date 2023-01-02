Four leaders from AP to join BRS today

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao will be kick-starting the expansion of his party from Monday when a former minister and a couple of retired bureaucrats from Andhra Pradesh join the party.

According to the party leaders, four leaders. along with their supporters, will be joining BRS in the presence of KCR at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. The leaders include Ravela Kishore Babu, Tota Chandrashekar, Parthasarathi and T J Prakash.

While Babu is former minister and a TDP leader, Chandrashekar is a retired IAS officer. He had contested elections unsuccessfully on different political party tickets, including PRP, YSRCP and Jana Sena from Eluru. Parthasarathi is an IRS officer who is testing his luck in politics. Prakash of PRP is from Anantapur district.

Sources said that Chandrashekar is likely to be made president of Andhra Pradesh BRS unit. The party aims to target and attract the Kapu community by appointing him president.

According to the party, there were many leaders in line to join the BRS from Andhra Pradesh and were waiting for the right time. The Andhra Pradesh Youth and Student JAC leader Rayapati Jagadish said that it was a welcome move by these three leaders to join the BRS. This decision would pave the way for the State's golden future, he said.

The JAC leader said that during the nine-year rule by two Chief Ministers, including N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Andhra Pradesh, all sectors collapsed. The State is reeling without any development even after having all resources.This was because of the inability of leaders in AP. He said it was a fact that KCR--who has played the role of leader of the agitation, showed his efficiency in administration taking the State towards welfare of all sections-- can only solve the problems of people of AP.

Jagadish said KCR strongly stood against the unjustifiable policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi; he can only take the country forward by solving the problems of people. The BRS flag would fly high even in AP; the decision of the

AP leaders would pave the way for the State's golden future, he remarked.