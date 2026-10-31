Fox Sagar to get Mini-Tank Bund makeover

Hyderabad: In a major initiative to revive Hyderabad’s historic lakes, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency ( HYDRAA ) have taken up plans to transform Fox Sagar lake in Jeedimetla into a Mini-Tank Bund.

The Telangana government has decided to restore the 129-year-old lake, which once played a vital role in meeting the drinking water and agricultural needs of people in northern Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the lake on Friday. The inspection comes ahead of the proposed launch of restoration works by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The first phase of the restoration project will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore, Ranganath said.

During the inspection, Ranganath said Fox Sagar lake had gradually deteriorated due to pollution and encroachments. Spread across approximately 490 acres, the lake is estimated to have lost nearly 150 acres to encroachments. HYDRAA plans to remove the encroachments in coordination with the Revenue and Irrigation departments.

Ranganath said the Chief Minister had directed officials to develop Fox Sagar as a Mini-Tank Bund, with the project targeted for completion within one year. He stated that landowners with valid pattas would be provided Transferable Development Rights (TDR) as per the law.

The commissioner pointed out that the lake receives rainwater from a catchment area extending nearly 47 kilometres. He said restoring the lake’s original characteristics would help improve water availability and address drinking water shortages in the surrounding areas.

As part of the restoration, HYDRAA will undertake the measures, including removing encroachments, desilting the lake and removing accumulated industrial waste, reconstruct and improve the inlet and outlet systems.

He stated that Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) would be established to prevent wastewater from entering the lake. He added that the objective was to restore the lake’s ecological balance and make its water usable again, particularly during periods of water scarcity caused by conditions such as El Niño.

Fox Sagar Lake holds an important place in Hyderabad’s history. It was built in 1897 by the sixth Nizam Mir Mahbub Ali Khan. Before major reservoirs such as Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar were constructed, Fox Sagar played a significant role in meeting the city’s water requirements.

Water was pumped from the lake and supplied to residents through pipelines. The inscription ‘Fox Sagar 1897’ on the structure serves as a reminder of the lake’s heritage and engineering history.

The lake supports several resident and migratory bird species, including bulbuls, kingfishers, herons and weaver birds.