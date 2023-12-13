Fraudsters making quick buck with ‘fake Congress guarantee cards’

Hyderabad: Within days after the Congress took power, fraudsters began duping gullible to make a quick buck in the name of party’s promises, hyped and circulated as six guarantees during Assembly elections. Using latest digital technology and QR code, they are targeting the susceptible and issuing ‘fake guarantee cards’ by collecting fee.

People are being made to believe that the cards are similar to a ration card or Aadhar card. Interestingly, the modus operandi involves people to scan QR code with their mobile numbers to get online web link which has a digital application to be filled.

After filling in details, including name, mobile number amongst others, those who are interested will be issued printed cards with their name and mobile numbers.

Besides Shadnagar, instances in City under the constituencies of Bahadurpura and Goshamahal have been reported. The Congress candidates who were surprised to see their photographed ‘fake guarantee card’ immediately approached the local police.

In Shadnagar, in Ranga Reddy district, local MLA Veerlapally Shankar, who came across the card, found that racketeers were selling between Rs 100-500 for each ‘fake guarantee card’. When the issue was brought to notice of the police, they took the suspects into custody from the local Mee Seva centres.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bahadurpura candidate Rajesh Kumar Pulapati said he was surprised that some fraudsters were luring gullible by selling cards which have no legitimacy.

“I was informed about this a few days back, but after such instances came to light from other constituencies, we have decided to complain to the police. Goshamahal candidate Sunitha Rao and Shadnagar MLA have already lodged complaints,” he said.

Rajesh explained that some brokers were making fake guarantee cards with photos of Congress candidates with the help of Mee Seva and online centres and selling them for Rs.100-500.

“For making the cards look genuine they are ensuring people scan the QR code generated by them. After they scan the website it opens with a digital application. Once they fill the application and make payment, the card is issued in their name with a phone number,” he added.

In the complaint lodged with the Director-General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday, the party pointed out that those behind the scam were duping people in the name guarantee card.

“We urge DGP to alert police throughout the State to see that people don’t fall prey to such fake guarantee cards and to book culprits. Notice should also be issued to Mee Seva centres,” said G Niranjan, AICC member, in the complaint.